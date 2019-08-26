As Sony Adr Reprstg 1 Ord Sh (SNE) Stock Value Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Raised Its Holding; As America Movil Adr (AMX) Market Valuation Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.72 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sony Corp Adr Reprstg 1 Ord Sh (SNE) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 10,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 62,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp Adr Reprstg 1 Ord Sh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 387,941 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 11/05/2018 – Mobile Game Publisher, GameMine, Announces International Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Television; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 31/03/2018 – Sony’s new boss seeks to inject entrepreneurial spirit; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 21/05/2018 – Though the final purchase price is subject to customary closing adjustment, Sony said it expects to pay about $2.3 billion for the deal that would give the company a 90 percent indirect equity interest in the music publisher; 28/03/2018 – Billboard: Pharrell Williams Extends His Worldwide Deal With Sony/ATV Music Publishing; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA TO HAVE CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80M, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.17 lastly. It is down 18.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trade Desk Inc by 25,150 shares to 42,705 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braves C by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,800 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.13B for 9.68 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.