As Sonoco Products (SON) Market Value Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered by $3.77 Million Its Stake; Hms Holdings (HMSY) Holder United Services Automobile Association Has Boosted Its Holding

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 39,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,598 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 194,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 123,091 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 61,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 207,261 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, down from 268,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 171,555 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SON’s profit will be $98.02 million for 16.80 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Named One of America’s Best Large Employers 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Contributing $200 Million to U.S. Defined Pension Plans – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares to 74,265 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 40,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Public Limited Company reported 28,593 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 449 shares. 11,383 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. James Inv Rech has invested 0.08% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 10,752 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 14,601 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 4,778 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,716 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 19,073 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 6,606 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0.05% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Speece Thorson Capital Gp Incorporated invested in 3.51% or 207,261 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 51,364 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 15,999 shares to 116,917 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,325 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.