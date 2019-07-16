As Sonoco Products Company (SON) Stock Rose, Garrison Financial Has Raised Holding; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $712,000

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 627,803 shares traded or 53.21% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.41M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Investment Company Ltd accumulated 643 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Courage Miller Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 407 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 5.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 120,950 shares. Mengis Management accumulated 773 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dana Inv Advsr accumulated 7,957 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 4,175 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,230 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 53,211 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Plc invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.33% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Finance Companies Lllp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Northeast Fin Consultants Inc holds 0.06% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 8,300 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 51,364 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 323,037 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 335 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 118,272 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 11,685 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg owns 5,554 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 35,437 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 0.01% or 590,877 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 7,314 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 263,200 shares. Sunbelt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). M&T Natl Bank owns 49,590 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,982 shares to 5,245 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,480 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).