As Sonoco Products Company (SON) Shares Declined, Garrison Financial Increased Its Position by $332,328; As Ferro (FOE) Valuation Declined, Fmr Decreased Its Stake

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 342,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.20M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 384,511 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 19/03/2018 – Tronc Chairman Ferro Retires, Ending Controversial Board Tenure; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 13/04/2018 – Austen Hufford: Breaking Across Dow Jones Newswires: Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 221,628 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Completes Acquisition of Corenso Holdings America – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pope Named Segment Vice President, Sonoco Plastics, Perimeter of Store – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment holds 62,171 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset reported 26,554 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Moreover, Bb&T has 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 11,383 shares. Brookstone Cap stated it has 0.04% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Prudential Pcl invested in 7,500 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0% or 3,706 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 39,867 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.12% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 1.22 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Company reported 0.31% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,269 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Llc owns 21,719 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 10,752 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,047 shares to 38,622 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,480 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board reported 76,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 28,576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0.15% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 4,256 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Art Advisors Limited Com invested 0.02% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 52,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). New York-based Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Franklin Resources reported 0.01% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited invested in 26,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.71M were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 150,763 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $32.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 92,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ferro Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ferro (FOE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. SPIZZO ALLEN A had bought 2,500 shares worth $39,750 on Thursday, May 9.