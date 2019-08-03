As Sonoco Products Co (SON) Stock Value Declined, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Boosted Holding; Patten & Patten Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $479,788

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 48.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 19,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 60,469 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72B, up from 40,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.43. About 431,441 shares traded or 2.37% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 15.09M shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Announces New Chief Information Officer NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s (NYSE:NTB) Upcoming 1.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 290 shares to 94,831 shares, valued at $6.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 47,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,074 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory reported 447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 1,330 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Richard Bernstein Lc stated it has 0.23% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Kames Cap Pcl owns 28,593 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ent Services holds 0.19% or 14,429 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 54,180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp reported 2,650 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co stated it has 6,125 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 8,300 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 201,299 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 278,241 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 39,867 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 1.98 million shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.