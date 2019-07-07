As Sonoco Products Co (SON) Stock Rose, Sterling Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trimmed Its Holding by $1.84 Million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,599 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 281,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 322,701 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 134.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,874 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 14,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 297,750 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 51,631 shares to 338,930 shares, valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,030 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.11% or 1.09M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited invested in 0.03% or 90,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 515,983 shares. Research Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 10,752 shares in its portfolio. 142,037 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Huntington Savings Bank has 1,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 12,839 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 165,364 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.06% or 25,115 shares. Ameriprise invested in 2.01 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Speece Thorson Capital Gru Inc reported 207,261 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 71,743 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 7,314 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Legal And General Public Ltd Co accumulated 1.70 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 11,647 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Research Mngmt invested in 626 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd accumulated 3,505 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 12,176 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 2.70M shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 40,873 shares. Welch & Forbes holds 0.03% or 15,036 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 13,050 shares stake. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 313,663 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0.15% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Stifel Financial Corp reported 44,264 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. VNO’s profit will be $181.27M for 17.24 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.25% EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $8.10 million activity.

