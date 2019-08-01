As Sonoco Products Co (SON) Stock Declined, Foster & Motley Upped Stake; As Amerco (UHAL) Share Price Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.01 Million

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 5,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 25,280 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 19,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 412,741 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 18,950 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, down from 21,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $10.29 during the last trading session, reaching $376.71. About 23,774 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $8.14 EPS, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.62M for 11.57 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 28,225 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson And Company invested in 0.01% or 894 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 358,593 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 561 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 18,485 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 26,619 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership reported 178,495 shares. National Inc Wi invested in 4,966 shares or 2.02% of the stock. 62,210 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,787 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 17,570 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 1,263 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 123,180 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 203,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc.

