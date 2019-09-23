As Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Shares Declined, Schwab Charles Investment Management Raised by $2.00 Million Its Stake; As Copart (CPRT) Market Value Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Upped by $812,594 Its Position

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 30,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 824,764 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.89M, up from 793,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 550,076 shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 60,831 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 49,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 1.53M shares traded or 19.91% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6,716 shares to 147,314 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 107,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,456 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.