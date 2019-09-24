As Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Share Value Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut by $2.03 Million Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Stake Upped by First Business Financial Services Inc

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $177.64. About 853,704 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 31,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,781 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, down from 42,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 6,141 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 40,435 shares to 148,790 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06 million for 15.94 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.