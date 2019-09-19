As Sonic Automotive (SAH) Valuation Rose, Matarin Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $436,793; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Apple (AAPL) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 18,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 204,321 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, up from 185,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 137,118 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,787 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63 million, down from 173,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $221.48. About 15.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 12.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). United Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 68,145 shares. Waverton Mgmt holds 360,369 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated accumulated 130,579 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,788 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp reported 37,061 shares. Axiom Interest Investors Limited Liability Company De holds 0.42% or 76,948 shares. Karp invested in 1.16% or 18,433 shares. Axa holds 2% or 2.57 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24.37M shares. Hillhouse Mgmt Ltd accumulated 127,759 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Company has 6.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,243 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jnba Finance Advisors reported 10,929 shares. Fca Tx invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management owns 1.95 million shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 43,942 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Principal Fincl has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 86,008 shares. Alberta Invest stated it has 0.02% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Ls Invest Llc has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 161,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 69 shares. 53,384 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Laurion Cap Lp invested in 15,727 shares. Js Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Pacific Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 12,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 192,755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

