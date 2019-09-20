As Sonic Automotive (SAH) Valuation Rose, Holder Towle & Co Lowered Its Stake; As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Market Value Rose, Navellier & Associates Boosted Its Stake by $374,550

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 125,860 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 175,391 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 150,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 146,290 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 51,194 shares to 3,752 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $860.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 1.14M shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $26.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58 million for 12.80 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.