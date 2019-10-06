As Sonic Automotive (SAH) Market Value Rose, Towle & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $2.98 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Lone Pine Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 784,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3.74M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, down from 4.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 284,682 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $860.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 83,516 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $19.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 557,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58 million for 12.67 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 37,501 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 41,035 shares. American Intl Group Inc reported 18,210 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 499,834 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 140,994 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 18,140 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd holds 17,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,871 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 11,829 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Teton Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.26% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) or 2.85 million shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 8,728 shares.

