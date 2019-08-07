As Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Holding; Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Market Valuation Rose While Beck Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 2.25 million shares traded or 51.35% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 349,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 734,117 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30 million, up from 384,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Solar Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 191,486 shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Mgmt has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 15,471 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 1,849 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 4,431 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 59,904 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated reported 383 shares stake. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 5.34M shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 1.45M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 8,959 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 501,765 shares. Moreover, Aqr Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 38,215 shares. 7,016 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO) by 9,106 shares to 36,333 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $335,046 activity. SPOHLER BRUCE J had bought 7,777 shares worth $167,523.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Ares Ltd has invested 0.31% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Pnc Fin Serv Grp invested in 2,012 shares. Clough Cap Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 776,731 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 48,500 shares. West Family Invs, Illinois-based fund reported 479,013 shares. 491,489 are held by Confluence Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 700 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 146,893 shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Aristotle Boston Limited invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 106,017 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Savings Bank Of America De holds 21,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 65,106 shares to 169,635 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 322,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,865 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI).