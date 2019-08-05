As Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Muzinich & Company Decreased by $2.03 Million Its Stake; Verizon (VZ) Shareholder Excalibur Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 101,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 535,866 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, down from 637,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 64,583 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

More notable recent Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) CEO Michael Gross on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500,000 are owned by 1832 Asset L P. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 395,175 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 0.04% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 700 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Ares reported 0.31% stake. Clough Cap Prtn LP has invested 1.42% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 49,993 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has 314,628 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Inc has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Pecaut & Co reported 3,700 shares. Advisory Rech reported 159,483 shares. Coe Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.02% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 326,001 shares. Northern Tru reported 10,645 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $335,046 activity. 7,777 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) shares with value of $167,523 were bought by GROSS MICHAEL S.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,754 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Counselors has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,865 shares. John G Ullman Associates accumulated 6,079 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or reported 14,773 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.55% or 227,592 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 345,071 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 2.03M are owned by Asset Management One. 617,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Liability. North Carolina-based Bragg Advsrs has invested 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kempner Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 1.64% or 42,042 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore stated it has 35,824 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 18,075 are held by Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation. Hsbc Pcl reported 5.73M shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability reported 37,172 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings.