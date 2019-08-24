As Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Shares Declined, Macquarie Group LTD Raised Its Position; As Corning (GLW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreased by $663,894 Its Stake

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 20,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 16,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555,000, down from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.33 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 42,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.45M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 1.13 million shares traded or 44.75% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 18/04/2018 – Chile’s SQM says lithium industry needs at least $10 bln investment over 10 yrs; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys $4.1bn stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 26/05/2018 – RUSSIA WORKING TO CONTAIN 900 SQ.M. FIRE AT PRISON: INTERFAX; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIEN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Prime-2 rating to Nutrien’s commercial paper program; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/05/2018 – Private firm takes on Codelco for control of Chile lithium deposit; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 51,153 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $150.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,010 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or has 0.51% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Victory Capital Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 726 shares. 11,346 are owned by Verity And Verity Lc. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 52,256 shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 355,918 shares. Benedict Advsr Inc reported 28,857 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Co holds 0.13% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 12,045 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Pinnacle Fin Partners reported 10,056 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 4,646 shares. Shufro Rose And has invested 5.17% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 37,655 shares. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 0.73% or 232,028 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 6,751 shares to 507,959 shares, valued at $71.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 17,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,818 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

