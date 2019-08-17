As Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Stake by $784,852; Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 7,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 336,922 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44 million, down from 344,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 772,957 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/04/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – SuperValu at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT POSTPONES SELLING STAKE IN TRANSCONTAINER: RBC; 02/04/2018 – WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC WEF.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – PETROFAC LTD PFC.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 500P; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS UNCERTAINTY OVER NAFTA REMAINS A CONCERN FOR CUSTOMERS; 22/03/2018 – AUTOCANADA INC ACQ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$30 FROM C$27; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 20,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 55,449 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 76,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 532,606 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 02/04/2018 – Squeezed Out of SQM Board, Ponce Gets Defensive as Nutrien Exits; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN – SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Prime-2 rating to Nutrien’s commercial paper program; 18/05/2018 – TIANQI FINCO CO LTD – DEAL FOR US$4.07BLN; 09/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE – CHILE’S CORFO FILES COMPLAINT WITH ANTITRUST REGULATORS IN EFFORT TO BLOCK SALE OF SQM STAKE TO TIANQI LITHIUM OR OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES – DOCUMENT; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – China suspects others lobbied to block it from Chilean lithium -official; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 6,372 shares to 88,723 shares, valued at $154.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc. by 22,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44 billion for 11.05 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 117,282 shares to 174,713 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 15,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co.