As Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) Stock Value Declined, Maplelane Capital Cut Stake; Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased Aon Plc (AON) Holding as Share Price Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 7,893 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 11/04/2018 – CHROMOGENICS AB CHRO.ST – ORDER INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY 25 SQM DYNAMIC GLASS TO AN OFFICE BUILDING IN CENTRAL UPPSALA; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – SQM IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EV MAKERS OVER L/T LITHIUM CONTRACTS; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SALES OF SQM, ARAB POTASH STAKES BY END OF SECOND QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Nutrien Proposes Placement of SQM Series B Shrs in an Auction Process on the Santiago Stk Exchange; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 117,454 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05 million, down from 140,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $191.84. About 7,962 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) by 160,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $27.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $70.52 million for 23.42 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 53,606 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).