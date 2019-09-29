As Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) Shares Declined, Holder Maplelane Capital Has Cut Its Stake; Caxton Increases Holding in Alcentra Cap (ABDC)

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 575,750 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 26/05/2018 – RUSSIA WORKING TO CONTAIN 900 SQ.M. FIRE AT PRISON: INTERFAX; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – Meditations On The Future Of Tesla Energy rEVolution: Next Brilliant Move For Elon Musk After Kidman Lithium Deal Can Be Buying Stake In SQM; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 20/03/2018 – CHILE GOVERNMENT TO STAY OUT OF REQUEST TO BLOCK CHINA SQM BIDS

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 6,804 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 840,000 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $156.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD).

