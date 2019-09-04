As Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $380,000; F&V Capital Management Cut Holding in Ebay (EBAY) by $417,545

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 691,293 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIEN; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 02/04/2018 – Squeezed Out of SQM Board, Ponce Gets Defensive as Nutrien Exits; 27/04/2018 – SALAS, GOLBORNE, CONTESSE APPROVED TO JOIN SQM BOARD IN CHILE; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to Buy Nutrien Stake in SQM for $4.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 04/05/2018 – Australian lithium miner, Chile’s SQM choose site for new plant in West Australia

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 11,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 144,670 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 155,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 7.40M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $71.06M for 22.20 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.