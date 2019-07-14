As Snap (SNA) Share Price Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Decreased Stake; Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Raised Stake

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 88.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 83,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 94,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $159.76. About 315,924 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.46M market cap company. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 442,755 shares traded or 144.66% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS REVISIONS TO 4Q & FULL YEAR RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, up 3.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.11 per share. SNA’s profit will be $177.84 million for 12.44 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.64% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 20,427 shares to 38,740 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 51,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.

