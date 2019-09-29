As Snap (SNA) Share Price Declined, Holder Hgk Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Integre Asset Management Holds Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG)

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 6.76 million shares traded or 46.35% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 34,488 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, down from 40,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 earnings per share, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.86 million for 13.16 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested in 1.97% or 64,911 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 2.10 million shares. The New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 2,481 are owned by Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Boston Advisors Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.04% or 258 shares. Cincinnati Finance Corporation stated it has 96,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Baxter Bros has 4,202 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aqr Lc reported 584,759 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 32,159 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 81,299 shares. Bluestein R H reported 1,500 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 540,295 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.06% or 62,603 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv owns 117 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 1.15M were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. 6.66 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Oppenheimer And Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Yorktown Mgmt has 14,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hourglass Ltd has 0.09% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bartlett Ltd Liability Company owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 422,170 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 0.01% or 66,494 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 93,709 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,150 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Co reported 1.66% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was made by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.