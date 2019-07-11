As Snap (SNA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $703,092; As Cubic (CUB) Market Valuation Rose, Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Position

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 267,616 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.89 million, down from 272,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $156.67. About 280,261 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 34,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 222,969 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 188,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 219,178 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares to 375,806 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,302 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 50 shares. Intrepid Cap Management holds 0.6% or 22,293 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability reported 32,450 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.02% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 52,486 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 260,253 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 19,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Inc invested in 215,735 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Company invested in 14,036 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 512 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 142,531 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SJW Group (SJW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cubic Corp (CUB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cubic Announces the Passing of Lead Independent Director Edwin A. Guiles – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cubic Corp.’s Gridsmart Acquisition Makes Sense, Says Bullish Raymond James – Benzinga” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic Hires Three New Leaders for Defense Business – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. The insider HARRISON MARK bought 168 shares worth $10,025. On Wednesday, May 8 EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 167 shares. On Friday, June 7 GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 2,716 shares. The insider WARNER JOHN H JR bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. 123 shares were bought by Aga Anshooman, worth $7,196 on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, up 3.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.11 per share. SNA’s profit will be $177.25 million for 12.20 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Longbow Research Reiterates Neutral Rating on Snap-On (SNA) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognex Corporation (CGNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 3.96 million shares to 16.61 million shares, valued at $442.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 234,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).