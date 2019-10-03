As Snap (SNA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Cut by $37.35 Million Its Stake; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Position Held by Rafferty Asset Management Llc

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 22,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 168,952 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 146,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 437,851 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Rev $771M-$773M; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAYS GENESIGHT USE SHOWED 50% IMPROVEMENT MDD REMISSION; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Counsyl, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 11/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Myriad Genetics, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder; 30/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) CEO Mark Capone on Myriad Genetics Acquisition of Counsyl, Inc. (Transcript)

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 226,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288.52M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $152.11. About 392,954 shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 118,440 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4.12 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). 1.86 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 122,085 shares. Voya Management Ltd holds 51,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Llc holds 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 530 shares. 120,290 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 147,000 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc invested in 0.21% or 63,442 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 5,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 26,831 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Smith Asset Management Grp Lp has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Investigation – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Myriad Genetics Dropped 19.2% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Myriad Genetics runs to close, up 17% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,319 shares to 83,592 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,454 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap-On: Sales Growth Is To Blame – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Snap-On Inc (SNA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Snap-On Stock Surged 14.2% in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 7,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,776 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Amg Tru Savings Bank reported 5,836 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 89,561 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd holds 1.6% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 158,470 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,771 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). First Citizens State Bank And reported 16,168 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 54,014 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 653,716 shares. Condor Mgmt holds 0.22% or 8,581 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 225 were accumulated by Covington Capital Mngmt. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 62,603 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 100,707 shares to 113,127 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 81,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).