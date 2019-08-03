As Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.59 Million Its Position; Daruma Capital Management Holds Position in Ring Energy (REI)

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 361,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 603,888 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 488,383 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3

More notable recent Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Closing of Andrews County Acquisition – Business Wire” published on December 26, 2018, Twst.com published: “Ring Energy Inc.: Ring Energy, Inc., Schedules Conference Call on Its 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights – The Wall Street Transcript” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ring Energy, Inc., Schedules Conference Call on Its 2019 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ring Energy Releases Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2018 Financial and Operational Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 4,759 shares to 43,564 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 251,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,461 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) by 28,801 shares to 96,895 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Was Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.