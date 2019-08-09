As Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Hanseatic Management Services Decreased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $21.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.78. About 2.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.43. About 218,994 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 23,454 shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 911 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 3,001 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd holds 1.24% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Accuvest Glob Advsrs invested in 0.73% or 756 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership reported 2,382 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh holds 0.67% or 597 shares. North Point Managers Oh owns 5,757 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. 11,516 were accumulated by Botty Investors Limited Liability Company. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0.75% or 343,352 shares in its portfolio. Peavine Capital Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 170 shares. Eastern Bancshares invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 6,156 shares to 10,089 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 72.24 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 25,897 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Com Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 2,700 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp owns 74,900 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Co has 0.07% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,796 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 29,501 were accumulated by Decatur Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 3,712 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). M&R Cap Inc stated it has 700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 38,379 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corp owns 5,480 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp reported 0.03% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 2.22M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.16% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $167.17 million for 12.91 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,508 shares to 44,822 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.