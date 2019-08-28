As Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Share Price Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increases Position in Astec Industries (ASTE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $145.1. About 312,469 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 488,698 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45 million, up from 469,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 101,186 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 167,510 shares to 331,341 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,232 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $56,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares to 16,547 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.