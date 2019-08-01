As Snap On (SNA) Share Price Declined, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Raised Stake by $21.64 Million; Segment Wealth Management Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Increased as Share Value Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 488.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 121,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 146,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.19M, up from 24,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.61. About 321,522 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 1,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 6.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,724 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability has 2.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Centre Asset Ltd Com holds 13,720 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,590 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 805 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.11% or 1,308 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 10,463 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 274 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,680 shares. Jasper Ridge Lp accumulated 11,310 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.42% or 15,128 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 1,869 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 196,920 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Hartford Inc has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40,852 shares to 427,173 shares, valued at $22.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 11,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,966 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.02% or 44,131 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 170,308 shares. Dean Invest Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 4,929 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited invested in 604,010 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 100,410 are held by Pictet Asset Ltd. Meritage reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 88,638 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 1,000 are held by Robecosam Ag. 182,733 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated invested in 6,927 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability invested in 4,122 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.04% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Loomis Sayles & Co Lp reported 14,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

