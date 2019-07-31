As Smucker J M (SJM) Stock Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $3.05 Million; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised Position in Kroger Co (KR) by $314,400

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 965,330 shares traded or 16.89% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 73,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 10.41M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.71 million for 15.79 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 148 shares. Macquarie accumulated 29,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Carnegie Capital Asset Lc accumulated 0.08% or 9,590 shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Baker Ellis Asset holds 0.11% or 3,265 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Hightower Lc accumulated 78,669 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.05% or 9.68 million shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 14,951 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 189,519 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 896 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Stanley reported 13,842 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 16,229 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL) by 33,422 shares to 243,828 shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 12,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,500 shares to 53,506 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,229 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).