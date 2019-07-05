As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stock Value Rose, Homrich & Berg Has Increased Its Holding by $452,284; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 82.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,606 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 4,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 713,965 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.76 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.14% or 148,617 shares. Qci Asset Ny has 291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Co accumulated 0.12% or 157,700 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 842,042 shares. Sit Inv Assoc accumulated 1,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Brown Brothers Harriman has 1,573 shares. Fort LP has 896 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Mngmt Va invested in 57,955 shares. Axa accumulated 277,525 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 1,353 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd owns 15,576 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,892 shares to 38,247 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 107,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,302 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap reported 3,030 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 1,743 shares. One Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 2,855 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,381 shares. M&T Bankshares accumulated 33,561 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rothschild Com Asset Us stated it has 28,768 shares. Gm Advisory Grp invested in 0.43% or 3,653 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.56% or 36,321 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Com has 0.47% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blb&B Llc stated it has 725 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 2,008 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 403,669 shares. Horan Advsrs Lc has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Raymond James Incorporated stated it has 140,349 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares to 711,039 shares, valued at $67.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,664 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.