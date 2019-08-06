As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Indexiq Advisors Increased Its Holding; Tudor Investment Et Al Upped Its International Paper Company (IP) Stake by $399,280 as Shares Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 3,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 10,626 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 697,462 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business; 05/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, and may sell Pillsbury; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in International Paper Company (IP) by 65.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,030 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 13,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in International Paper Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 5.29 million shares traded or 66.34% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Engine Company Incorporated (NYSE:CMI) by 33,182 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,003 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp accumulated 8,550 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 8,324 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mngmt has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Eaton Vance Management reported 279,987 shares. Palouse Capital Management Incorporated has 112,218 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt LP has invested 0.17% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd Company reported 11,795 shares. 10,826 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of The West. Assetmark reported 3,568 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Limited Liability has 6.79% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 553,528 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 24,851 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 135,278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1.29M shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mgmt reported 5,715 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 11,256 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 560 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 4,722 shares. Regions Fincl holds 5,714 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 102 shares. 7,542 were reported by Johnson Fincl Gp Inc. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 853 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 5,246 shares. Financial Advantage Inc owns 2.67% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 32,102 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 5,079 shares. Proshare Llc has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 36,336 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.42% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 54,816 shares to 91,561 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,138 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

