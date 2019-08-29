As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Truepoint Has Lowered Position by $335,472; Hollysys Automation Technologies LTD (HOLI) Holding Held by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 81,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 6.74 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.23M, up from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 213,397 shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 1.20 million shares traded or 25.07% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS U.S. BAKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Transaction Is Expected to Close Early in Fiscal Year Beginning May 1; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 81,509 shares to 7.95M shares, valued at $804.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,624 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Invest Management holds 236,100 shares. Amica Retiree has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Auxier Asset Management owns 0.31% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 12,858 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.28% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Founders Financial Ltd Company stated it has 6,811 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Limited Co owns 4,547 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 39,641 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,711 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 6,122 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Corporation. 14,950 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. 1,275 are held by Sit Inv Assoc. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,153 shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares to 61,408 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).