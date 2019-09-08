As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder First Republic Investment Management Cut Its Stake; As First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Cut Holding by $380,100

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 21,129 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 875,698 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 15,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 17,481 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 33,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.21. About 853,240 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF THREE ILLNESS REPORTS, CO INITIATED VOLUNTARY RECALL OF DOG TREATS; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Transaction Is Expected to Close Early in Fiscal Year Beginning May 1; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 42,240 shares to 213,658 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $207.03 million for 18.13 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $249.76 million for 12.07 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,372 shares to 71,454 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 7,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).