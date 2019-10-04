As Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) Market Valuation Declined, Tnb Financial Has Cut by $656,995 Its Holding; As Clorox Company (CLX) Market Valuation Rose, Symons Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 59,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, down from 61,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $150.51. About 651,559 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 66.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339,000, down from 8,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $106.68. About 223,362 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explo; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,489 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 26,353 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 2,442 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). St Germain D J Com Inc accumulated 3,735 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 1,552 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt accumulated 42 shares. Cap International Sarl reported 3,900 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has 3,199 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Company stated it has 14,312 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 14,124 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 1,582 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 372 shares.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $204.37M for 23.52 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Mngmt Va has invested 2.74% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company reported 25,177 shares stake. Davis R M holds 0.02% or 3,918 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 4,452 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). M&R Cap Mngmt invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Burns J W owns 25,363 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc invested in 0.11% or 29,072 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Co reported 4,150 shares. Putnam Fl Management Co holds 2,905 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 382,750 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 321 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com holds 969,372 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,794 shares.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $249.69 million for 12.23 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.