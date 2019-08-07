As Smith & Nephew (SNN) Market Value Rose, Fairpointe Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $314,240; H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Stock Value Rose While Champlain Investment Partners Trimmed Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew (SNN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 7,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 224,316 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 216,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 349,192 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 206,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 91,920 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 139,947 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $77.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) by 39,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,354 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 59,500 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $158.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 32,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System reported 126,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.03% or 12,805 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0.11% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). American Gru accumulated 0.01% or 38,296 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 575,004 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 138,224 shares. Regions Corp holds 0% or 158 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 100,006 shares. 160,850 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Champlain Inv Partners Limited Liability stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 576,458 shares stake.

