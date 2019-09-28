As Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stock Price Rose, Albert D Mason Lowered by $426,732 Its Stake; As Travelers Cos (TRV) Shares Rose, Shareholder Srb Decreased by $335,995 Its Position

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 5,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.03M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 9,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 9,677 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 19,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 392,285 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medical Robotics: Interesting Prospects On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) CEO Namal Nawana on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Smith & Nephew Launches the CONQUEST FNâ„¢ Femoral Neck Fracture System, a Fresh Approach to Hip Preservation Versus Current Treatment Options – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Smith & Nephew 1H earnings up 13%; non-GAAP EPS up 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smith & Nephew’s OXINIUMâ„¢ Technology for Hips could save the US Health System an estimated $296 Million in 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers +2.3% after dividend boost, Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.