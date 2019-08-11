As Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stock Value Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Raised by $320,000 Its Stake; Ack Asset Management Has Decreased Agys (AGYS) Holding by $3.51 Billion as Shares Rose

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 128,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 120,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 426,470 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58B, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 207,324 shares traded or 77.22% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 3,665 shares to 22,311 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 11,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,465 shares, and cut its stake in Health Insurance Innovation (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares to 700,400 shares, valued at $11.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial accumulated 141,842 shares. Punch Associate Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.81% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 154,176 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Pub Sector Pension Board has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 15,418 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 1.20M shares. Amer Int Grp stated it has 11,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 29,386 shares. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 70 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 57,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 5,949 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 199,318 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,800 shares.

