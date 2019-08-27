As Smith A O (AOS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $391,950 as Share Price Declined

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $92.15. About 3.60M shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 1.23M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,371 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $47.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,266 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 68,025 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 56,780 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 46,846 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Limited Company owns 4,447 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Capital Investors reported 4.00 million shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru reported 20,397 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Leavell Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.56% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Stifel Financial has invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.05% or 246,681 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited accumulated 433,697 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Gp has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 64,438 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Oh accumulated 5,063 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt reported 30,850 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 247,490 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 24 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.03% or 115,412 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 7,916 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg owns 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 70,206 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 120,000 were reported by Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Mesirow Finance Invest Mgmt owns 16,460 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 27,773 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Robecosam Ag invested in 607,500 shares or 1.34% of the stock.