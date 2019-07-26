As Smith A O (AOS) Valuation Declined, Holder Cls Investments Has Boosted Its Position; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lifted Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position by $511,728

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 940.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 24,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,356 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 2,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 1.05M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.135. About 4.47 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 4,577 shares to 59,944 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JMIA, EQBK, AOS and BUD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation, Community Health Systems, Metro Bank, and Heron Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AO Smith Corporation – AOS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by JONES PAUL W, worth $980,000 on Friday, February 8. $660,244 worth of stock was sold by Goodwin Wallace E on Wednesday, February 6.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares to 13,548 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Micron Technology, Hooker Furniture, and Nabors Industries Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Industries Looks To Clear Path For A Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.