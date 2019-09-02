As Smith A O (AOS) Stock Price Declined, Water Asset Management Has Raised Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose While Lau Associates Has Upped Stake by $324,700

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 648,896 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Gas Natural Target at EUR19.5; 22/03/2018 – – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 09/03/2018 – Bove bashed Goldman for taking a “staggering” amount of cash from the Federal Reserve during the crisis while failing to change its management style unlike peers; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs moves commodity sales team into investment bank – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP REPORTS MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for â€˜Turnaround Tuesdayâ€™ – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A. O. Smith Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fayez Sarofim reported 9,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Limited Liability has 75,925 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0.15% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Alabama-based Mesirow Finance Inv Mngmt has invested 0.14% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 26,772 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 44,681 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas owns 58,450 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Co has invested 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Street invested in 0.04% or 9.33 million shares. Schwartz Counsel has 0.92% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company has 768,436 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 6,946 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.08% stake.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.