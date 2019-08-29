As Smith A O (AOS) Stock Price Declined, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Trimmed Stake; British Columbia Investment Management Has Raised Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stake by $2.67 Million; Share Value Rose

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 25,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 194,082 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24 million, up from 168,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 943,704 shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 262,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 11,850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 273,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 638,799 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 10,195 shares to 42,142 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 57,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,762 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 9,598 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins has 19,442 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Murphy Cap Mngmt stated it has 17,380 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Liability Company owns 81,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 9,377 shares. 32,645 were accumulated by National Insurance Comm Tx. Bartlett Comm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 900 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Company owns 554 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 46,317 shares. 3.73 million are owned by Natl Bank Of America De. Kennedy Cap accumulated 55,946 shares. Goelzer Management Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hartford Inv Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,612 shares. Archford Strategies Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,773 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.79% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 768,436 shares. 640,319 are owned by Bamco Ny. 8,924 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Parkside National Bank And accumulated 978 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Macquarie Ltd reported 51,252 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 12,138 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.36% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 83,400 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9,862 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 31,313 shares. Retail Bank has 12,500 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 43,258 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 44,681 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 0.29% or 69,072 shares.