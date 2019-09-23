As Smith A O (AOS) Stock Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Increased Position; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Increased by $421,510 as Share Value Were Volatile

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 11,604 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 957.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 239,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 264,262 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 231,854 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 30,045 shares to 32,465 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYM) by 15,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,348 shares, and cut its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Nuance Investments Llc accumulated 0.41% or 203,371 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Capital Inv Of America Inc stated it has 226,043 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 5,482 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 51,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 7,229 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.51% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 473,388 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 11,062 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts owns 40,453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.92 million shares. Moreover, Tru Advsr has 0.41% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 125,846 shares.

