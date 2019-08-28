As Smith A O (AOS) Share Value Declined, Water Asset Management Has Upped Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased by $1.39 Million Its Position

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 1.23 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 10,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 217,265 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 227,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AO Smith (AOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Lowers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short reports zap A.O. Smith in early trade – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Trust Investment owns 0.56% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 8,965 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.61% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bell Bank & Trust owns 6,431 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 127,550 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Management holds 57,930 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Shell Asset reported 9,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa reported 233,746 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.03% or 12,633 shares. 5,084 are held by Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 51,366 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests America has invested 1.19% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 80,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 107,370 shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $378.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chubb, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 27 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2013.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Lc reported 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Glynn Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16,128 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Investment Counsel owns 12,596 shares. Alesco Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 59,539 shares. 1.81 million were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. 205,694 are held by Madison Investment Inc. Vision Inc accumulated 0.78% or 20,148 shares. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Academy Mgmt Tx has invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Economic Planning Gru Adv holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,068 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 1.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.80M shares. Cullen Management Limited owns 519,630 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 34.94 million shares.