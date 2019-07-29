As Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Lifted Its Holding; Hikari Tsushin Lifted Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $2.72 Million

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 1.90 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 97,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,297 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 123,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 691,471 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Goodwin Wallace E had sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244 on Wednesday, February 6. $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by JONES PAUL W.

