As Smith A O (AOS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Water Asset Management Boosted Stake; Cove Street Capital Cut Holding in Intl Fcstone (INTL) by $816,164

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 21,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,838 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05 million, down from 590,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 60,030 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 20.08% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 6.61 million shares traded or 195.95% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 52,200 shares to 141,900 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 44,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,513 shares, and has risen its stake in The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 14,961 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Cove Street Capital Lc has invested 2.7% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc has 53,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Of Vermont reported 12,190 shares stake. 708,206 are owned by Private Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 6,360 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 25,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inc holds 1,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 247,325 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 16,408 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.11% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 6,000 shares.

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “You Canâ€™t Do Much Better Than AMD Stock in the Semiconductor Space – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gold gains as U.S. inflation offsets GDP data – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INTL FCStone Inc. Announces New Three-Year Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Goodwin Wallace E also sold $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Wednesday, February 6. Dana Paul R had sold 4,836 shares worth $239,400.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, PVTL and ZUO – Stockhouse” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AO Smith Corporation – AOS – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, STG, DBD and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.