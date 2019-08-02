As Smith A O (AOS) Market Value Declined, Cls Investments Has Increased by $1.31 Million Its Position; Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 940.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 24,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 27,356 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 2,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 537,936 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 28,245 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Helps Nippon Cargo Airlines Comply with New Mandatory Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS) Program – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nolan Transportation Group Increases Shipment Visibility Across North America with the Descartes MacroPointâ„¢ Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Descartes Reports Purchase Of STEPcom For $19.6M – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Descartes Systemes Acquires STEPcom For Trade Data Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes To Acquire Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.43 million for 88.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. Goodwin Wallace E sold $660,244 worth of stock or 13,200 shares. JONES PAUL W sold $980,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 755,457 shares. 763,583 were accumulated by Fundsmith Llp. Investec Asset Mgmt owns 521,711 shares. International reported 55,221 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp invested in 119,523 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bamco reported 0.14% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bath Savings Tru stated it has 6,775 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund owns 531,747 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Arizona State Retirement owns 27,229 shares. Kistler owns 360 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,617 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 44,200 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 7,026 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AOS July 29, 2019 Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AO Smith Corporation â€“ AOS – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on Behalf of AOS Stockholders and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation, Community Health Systems, Metro Bank, and Heron Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.