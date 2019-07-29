As Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Share Price Declined, Signia Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Gilman Hill Asset Management Maintains Stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA)

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET) $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Smart & Final Expands Role of Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice Division President Derek Jones; 13/03/2018 – Mtn Home AF Base: 366 SFS ruck first MHAFB Defender Challenge; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.0% – 2.0%; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.42 – $0.47; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 4%-5%

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 15,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 176,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 576,245 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBRA) ROE Of 4.6%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sabra and Care Capital Properties Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on August 17, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stepping Outside The Sabra Box – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 35,917 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,924 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 98,567 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 3.12 million shares. Smith Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 276 shares. 809,639 were reported by Heitman Real Est Secs Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 704,228 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 15,768 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Automobile Association reported 27,219 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 146,385 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares to 91,665 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,017 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).