As Sm Energy Co (SM) Stock Declined, Palisade Capital Management Raised Position by $2.11 Million; Pittenger & Anderson Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Position by $1.56 Million; Stock Price Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 175,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.34M, up from 889,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 3.13M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 8,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 43,669 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, up from 35,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St swoons on Tillerson firing, tech losses; oil dragged down; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 14/03/2018 – The move follows a similar ban by Facebook earlier this year; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in the recent scandal; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Announces New Security Settings Amid Privacy Concerns; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Pays U.K. Female Staff Roughly Equal, Except Bonuses; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,588 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Communication accumulated 26,265 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 72,272 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 3,461 shares. Peoples Fincl invested in 210 shares. 15,651 were reported by Narwhal Mgmt. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farallon Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.45% or 904,284 shares. Captrust Fincl has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,530 shares. Moors Cabot Inc invested in 0.58% or 23,875 shares. 18,800 were accumulated by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc. Highland Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 67,701 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 27,714 shares. Arbor Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 69,011 were accumulated by Rockland Trust.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook buying brain-computer start-up for $1B – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 57,345 shares to 15,643 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Surgical Synergy(SM) is Advanced with Range of New Procedural Solutions Unveiled at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Upgrades SM Energy (SM) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14,364 shares to 144,278 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc (Prn) by 1.84 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).