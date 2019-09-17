As Sm Energy Co (SM) Shares Declined, Nomura Holdings Has Cut Its Stake; Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Lifted Holding by $499,312 as Stock Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 117,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 382,026 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 17.96% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 7.37M shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) by 102.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 62,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 123,083 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 60,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Senior Housing Properties Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 914,773 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 17,900 shares. Amer Interest Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 18,197 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 3.99M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Key Group (Cayman) Ltd invested in 4.27 million shares or 4.5% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 413,471 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,760 shares. Sir Capital Management Lp has 0.91% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 414,795 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 17.12% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 277,095 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 1.25M shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 198,450 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 307,153 shares.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Shares for $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 765,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $134.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) by 8,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

