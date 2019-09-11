As Slm (SLM) Valuation Declined, Selz Capital Increased Position by $2.43 Million; Novare Capital Management Increases Holding in Stryker (SYK)

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 2.77 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-5; 12/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-3 and 2012-6; Outlook for SLM 2012-3 Class B Negative; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2011-3 and 2012-4; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Mae Facility; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 – $1.01; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – A SUCCESSOR FOR HENNER SCHÖNEBORN IS FOUND, EFFECTIVE FROM 01 AUGUST 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 28,684 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 23,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $217.43. About 627,635 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Vanguard Group accumulated 26.18 million shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi invested in 3.01% or 117,286 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Co reported 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.1% or 6,700 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 21,163 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Davis R M has 131,331 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 442,408 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.11% or 1,375 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.08% or 32,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 8,539 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Notis owns 11,040 shares. Highland Management Ltd has 4,671 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 38,504 shares to 4,199 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Kbw Regional Bking (KRE) by 11,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,425 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,200 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 161,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,885 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP).