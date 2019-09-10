As Slm (SLM) Valuation Declined, Selz Capital Has Lifted Its Position; As Brown & Brown (BRO) Share Price Rose, Holder Confluence Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 1.04 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-5; 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Ma; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Holdings Buys New 1.7% Position in SLM; 10/05/2018 – SLM Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews For Downgrade Three Classes Of Notes From Two Slm Student Loan Abs Securitizations; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND REPORTS A 6.4 PCT STAKE IN SLM CORP – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – BELIEVE SLM CORP’S SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED” AND “REPRESENTED AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”; 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 16,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.63 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 669,873 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,627 shares to 271,079 shares, valued at $63.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 22,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 64,600 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management owns 50,181 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 136 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 323,907 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 0% or 83,069 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd owns 2.35 million shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 34,510 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 250 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 212,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.11% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Madison Inc owns 1.82 million shares.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares to 452,615 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 33,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,500 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Square Cap Corp.